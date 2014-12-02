Yet Barletta did land one of the Republicans’ few punches when he pressed Johnson over the fact that undocumented migrants granted permits to stay in and work in the country would not qualify for benefits under the Affordable Care Act.A better response would be, "If in your analysis of the legislation that's even a remote possibility, passing a bill to prevent that problem would provide a quick and easy resolution in favor of the American worker."
He said that put them at an advantage over US citizens, who he referred to as “American workers”.
“You don’t think an employer will think, ‘Do I keep an American worker and provide health insurance or pay a $3,000 fine, or do I get rid of the American and hire an undocumented worker?’” Barletta asked.
“I don’t think I see it that way,” Johnson said. “You don’t think any American workers would see it that way?” Barletta continued.
“I don’t think I see it that way,” Johnson replied. “No, sir.”
Political discussion and ranting, premised upon the fact that even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A Republican Punch That Shouldn't Have Landed
making noise about withholding funding from DHS, a rather irresponsible form of brinksmanship, The Guardian describes an exchange between Secretary of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson and Lou Barletta (R-PA):
Posted by Aaron Larson at 4:02 PM
Labels: Immigration, Jeh Johnson, Republican Party, Republican Politics
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment